Silver Alert issued for missing Greensboro man
GREENSBORO — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Greensboro man.

Deven Lamont Cain

Deven Lamont Cain, 18, was last seen at the Days Inn at 501 S. Regional Road in Greensboro and was riding a green bike toward the bike trail behind the hotel, according to a news release.

He is black, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. Cain was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

Cain is believed to suffer from some form of cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Officer M.L. Mitchell at the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2435.

