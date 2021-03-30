 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for missing Greensboro woman
Silver Alert issued for missing Greensboro woman

GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 21-year-old woman missing from Greensboro.

Chyann Julianna Busche

Busche

Chyann Julianna Busche, who is believed to be suffering from some form of cognitive impairment, was last seen at 3206 Spring St., according to the alert.

Busche has dark brown hair, blue eyes, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. 

Anyone with information about Busche is asked to call CA Hubbard at the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2497.

