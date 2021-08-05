Silver Alert issued for missing man, 68, Greensboro police say

Staff reports
GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing out of Greensboro, police said in a news release.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Lewis Hamilton "Sonny" Sexton, 68, was last seen in the area of West Meadowview Road and Vanstory Street. Sexton was wearing a short-sleeved brown shirt and light blue jeans, according to police.
Sexton, who is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds, is thought to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2222 or 911.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.