 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silver Alert issued for missing man, 68, Greensboro police say
0 Comments
top story

Silver Alert issued for missing man, 68, Greensboro police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lewis Hamilton "Sonny" Sexton

Lewis Hamilton "Sonny" Sexton

 Courtesy of Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing out of Greensboro, police said in a news release. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lewis Hamilton "Sonny" Sexton, 68, was last seen in the area of West Meadowview Road and Vanstory Street. Sexton was wearing a short-sleeved brown shirt and light blue jeans, according to police. 

Sexton, who is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds, is thought to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2222 or 911.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs in Fla.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News