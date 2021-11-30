 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for missing Mayodan woman, 23
top story

Silver Alert issued for missing Mayodan woman, 23

Silver Alert Mayodan PD.jpg

Kristen Nicole Bradford

 Mayodan Police Department, Provided

Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 23-year-old woman who may be suffering with a cognitive impairment.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Kristen Nicole Bradford, who is described as about 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 260 pounds. She has medium-length brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve hoodie, blue jeans and brown boots in the 300 block of North Second Avenue in Mayodan. She may be driving a white Dodge Ram on US 220 toward Charlotte.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Officer Lawson at the Mayodan Police Department at 336-548-6038.

