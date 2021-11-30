Silver Alert issued for missing Mayodan woman, 23

Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 23-year-old woman who may be suffering with a cognitive impairment.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Kristen Nicole Bradford, who is described as about 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 260 pounds. She has medium-length brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve hoodie, blue jeans and brown boots in the 300 block of North Second Avenue in Mayodan. She may be driving a white Dodge Ram on US 220 toward Charlotte.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Officer Lawson at the Mayodan Police Department at 336-548-6038.