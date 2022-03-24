 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Silver Alert issued for missing woman, 72, last seen in High Point

Missing_March23_2022.jpg

Somboon P. Sloan

 N.C. Center for Missing Persons, Provided

HIGH POINT — Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a missing 72-year-old woman last seen wearing a light blue short gown with a scarf and beige sandles.

Somboon P. Sloan is described as an Asian woman who is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds with medium length black hair and brown eyes, according to information from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

A Silver Alert was issued for Sloan because she may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She was last seen in the 800 block of Hines Street in High Point.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call High Point Police Officer P. Lashley at 336-883-3224.

