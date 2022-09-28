 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Silver Alert issued for missing woman, 73, last seen in Greensboro, police say

Erica Bridgeman

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Erica Bridgeman.

Bridgeman, 73, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She was last seen at Interstate 40 East//I-85 Business North at exit 222, officials said in a news release.

She is traveling in a light blue 2021 Honda CR-V with N.C. license plate number: KBE5146.

She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds with medium-length gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black toboggan, white sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2497 or dial 911.

