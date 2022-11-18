 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Silver Alert issued for teen last seen Thursday in Greensboro

North Carolina was among the first states to enact a statewide alert for missing adults with cognitive difficulties.

GREENSBORO — Police have issued an alert for a missing 18-year-old last seen Thursday.

Bradley Dyles-Waters

Dyles-Waters

Bradley Dyles-Waters is reported to be suffering from a cognitive impairment, police said in issuing a Silver Alert Friday night.

Dyles-Waters is a 6-foot-tall white male who weighs 225 pounds. He was last seen wearing a burgundy T-shirt with gray dots, jean shorts, a ball cap, a black mask, and black and red sneakers, police said.

He was last seen Thursday at 1200 N. Elm St.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

