Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Greensboro

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Greensboro.
Jessica S. Neal is 33 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 225 pounds.
She has brown eyes and short brown hair.
Neal is believed to suffer from some form of cognitive impairment.
Anyone with information about Neal is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2497.
