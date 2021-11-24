 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Greensboro
0 Comments
top story breaking

Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Greensboro

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Greensboro.

Jessica S. Neal

Jessica S. Neal

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jessica S. Neal is 33 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 225 pounds.

She has brown eyes and short brown hair.

Neal is believed to suffer from some form of cognitive impairment. 

Anyone with information about Neal is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2497.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Battle between baby lambs! The cutest video you'll see all day

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert