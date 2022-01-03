 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Greensboro
GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing from Greensboro, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Jessica Shauntay Neal, 33, was last seen at the Red Roof Inn at 615 S. Regional Road.

She is black, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 225 pounds. She has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Neal is believed to suffer from some form of cognitive impairment and may be headed to Charlotte.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact O. Plancarte at the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2497.

