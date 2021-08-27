 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for woman missing out of Greensboro
Silver Alert issued for woman missing out of Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Greensboro.

Police said Aihua Peng is about 5 foot, 1 inch tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt, brown pants, and slippers.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

