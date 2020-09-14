The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued Silver Alerts for two women missing from Guilford County.
Patsy Fogleman Nelson, 87, and Doris Folgeman Feldon, 94, were last seen at 4601 Plaza Drive in the Greensboro area. They may in a Burgundy, 2010 Ford Fusion with a Virginia license plate and are possibly headed to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to releases from the center.
Nelson is white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has short brown hair and green eyes.
Feldon is white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has short white hair and blue eyes.
Both woman may be wearing pajamas.
Nelson and Feldon are believed to suffer from some form of cognitive impairment. Anyone with information about the women's whereabouts is asked to call the Guilford County Sheriff's Office at 336-641-3356.
