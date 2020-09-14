 Skip to main content
Silver Alerts issued for two elderly women missing from Guilford County who may be headed to Myrtle Beach
Silver Alerts issued for two elderly women missing from Guilford County who may be headed to Myrtle Beach

Patsy Nelson and Doris Feldon

Patsy Nelson and Doris Feldon

 Courtesy of the N.C. Department of Public Safety

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued Silver Alerts for two women missing from Guilford County.

Patsy Fogleman Nelson, 87, and Doris Folgeman Feldon, 94, were last seen at 4601 Plaza Drive in the Greensboro area. They may in a Burgundy, 2010 Ford Fusion with a Virginia license plate and are possibly headed to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to releases from the center.

Nelson is white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has short brown hair and green eyes.

Feldon is white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has short white hair and blue eyes. 

Both woman may be wearing pajamas.

Nelson and Feldon are believed to suffer from some form of cognitive impairment. Anyone with information about where they may be is asked to call the Guilford County Sheriff's Office at 336-641-3356.

Patsy Fogleman Nelson

Patsy Nelson

 Courtesy of N.C. Department of Public Safety
Doris Folgeman Feldon

Doris Feldon

 Courtesy of N.C. Department of Public Safety
