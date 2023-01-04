"Sip • Savor • Shop • NC" event returning April 1 to Greensboro

GREENSBORO — A one-day event called "Sip • Savor • Shop • NC" is returning April 1 to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s Special Events Center.

According to event organizers, there will be two sessions (1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.) that will feature the following:

• Souvenir wine glass and shopping bag for patrons upon entry

• Tastings from a variety of regional wineries, distilleries, breweries and cideries

• Enjoy samples from chocolatiers, bakeries, salty snack vendors and the region's savory food bites

• Complimentary Wine Cellar for patrons to store their purchases to encourage hands-free shopping

• Door prizes every 30 minutes from local and regional vendors

• Non-drinker ticket available for purchase with incentive gift

• Unique shopping experience featuring jewelry, clothing and art

• Boutique items, savory snacks, wine by the glass and full bottles of wine are available for purchase

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Project HALO (Helping Animals Live On), which is a no-kill animal rescue and sanctuary in the Carolinas.

Tickets are now on sale for both sessions and can be purchased at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office or online at Ticketmaster. Early bird tickets are on sale now for $25 for a limited time ($15 for designated drivers) plus applicable service fees.

For additional information, visit southernvineproductions.com.