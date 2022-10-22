 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smell that? That's the Lexington BBQ festival grilling up something delicious

That delicious smell wafting out of Davidson County on Saturday meant only one thing — the Lexington Barbecue Festival.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival returned with mouth-watering 'cue and all the fixins'. Saturday's event was billed as the festival's 38th year of serving up food, craft drinks, music and more.

Here are a few scenes from the festival:

BBQ Fest

A large crowd visited downtown Lexington on Saturday for the 38th Lexington Barbecue Festival.
BBQ Fest

Donnie Roberts and Kay Gibson get married on the Grandstand stage at the Barbecue Festival in Lexington on Saturday. Organizers said that the nuptials were the first ever at the annual event that started in 1984.
BBQ Fest

Emily Wilson of Thomasville has her photo made at a photo cutout of a guitar playing pig at the Barbecue Festival in Lexington on Saturday.
BBQ Fest

Free pig ear hats were a hit at the Barbecue Festival in Lexington on Saturday. The festival returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
