Smell that? That's the Lexington BBQ festival grilling up something delicious

That delicious smell wafting out of Davidson County on Saturday meant only one thing — the Lexington Barbecue Festival.
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival returned with mouth-watering 'cue and all the fixins'. Saturday's event was billed as the festival's 38th year of serving up food, craft drinks, music and more.
Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Stephanie L. Reese to fill the vacancy created by the recent retirement of senior resident Superior Court Judge Joe Craig. Craig was halfway through a second eight-year term.
The ACC's decision to move its headquarters, driven by ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips with unanimous approval by the conference’s board of directors, is the latest disheartening contribution to what is increasingly becoming a “Big Brother, little brother” relationship between Charlotte and the Triad.
The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is in the middle of attempting an overhaul of school performance grades. As part of that process, the department put out a survey in collaboration with EdNC, an independent news website, asking people to weigh in on the school performance grades that are issued each year.
Donnie Roberts and Kay Gibson get married on the Grandstand stage at the Barbecue Festival in Lexington on Saturday. Organizers said that the nuptials were the first ever at the annual event that started in 1984.