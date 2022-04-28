Snake in the grass? If it's spring, it's that time in yards across Guilford County.

State wildlife officials are asking residents for help as warmer temperatures bring more snake sightings.

"If you see a snake, do not be alarmed. Do not kill it. Give it plenty of room," the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said in a news release.

Jeff Hall, a reptile conservation biologist with the Wildlife Commission, said snakes are an important part of the ecosystem and help control rodent, slug and insect populations.

“There are many ways we can coexist with snakes, which is important because of 38 of North Carolina’s native snake species, 10 are listed endangered, threatened or of special concern,” Hall said.

Of the six venomous snake species native to North Carolina, three are rattlesnakes: the timber, pigmy and Eastern diamondback. Each one is in decline and protected by the North Carolina Endangered Species Act.

If anyone spots a rattler, they are urged to send an email to rattlesnake@ncwildlife.org with a photo (required), date and time the snake was observed and location (GPS coordinates preferred).

If you see a snake in your yard and want it to leave, try spraying it with a garden hose, wildlife officials said. You can also make your yard less hospitable for them by picking up stick and rock piles, keeping your lawn mowed, closing gaps and holes in your foundation and sealing openings under doors.

Most snakes will leave people alone if they aren’t bothered.

Many residents don't report snakes unless they think it's a copperhead, which are very common in the state and likely to bite. Maybe because of that, it's also the most misidentified snake in the region.

One example of a regionally-threatened snake is the northern pine snake. Agency biologists want to know more about the whereabouts of the pine snake and are asking the public to report sightings.

The pine snake isn't venomous and ranges between 4 and 5 feet long, but can get as large as 7½ feet. It has a white or tan background color with dark brown or black markings that begin as solid coloring or messy blotches near the head.

It’s mostly found in the Sandhills and the southern Coastal Plain, although there are reports of pine snakes in Cherokee and Swain counties. They prefer open areas within pine-oak forests with well-drained, sandy soil.

“We are partnering with several organization and agencies to conduct surveys in the areas where pine snakes have either been seen or areas with potentially good habitat,” said Gabrielle Graeter, a conservation biologist with the Wildlife Commission. “It’s difficult to conserve a species when we don’t even know all the places it occurs."

