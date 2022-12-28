'Sneaky and misleading tactic': Guilford County official says homeowners may have been scammed by real estate company

GREENSBORO — Up to 175 homeowners in Guilford County may have fallen victim to a potentially shady deal with a real estate company, according to county Register of Deeds Jeff Thigpen.

Under the “Homeowner Benefit Program” offered by MV Realty of North Carolina/MV Realty PBC, homeowners can get up to $5,000 from the company. In exchange, the homeowner signs a 40-year Homeowner Benefit Agreement (HBA) to retain MV Realty as the listing agent for the home and awarding it a commission.

Though the contract does not require the home to be sold, the agreement extends to the homeowner’s heirs and can be triggered by any transfer of the property, such as in cases of divorce or foreclosure. MV Realty gets a commission, even if it does not sell the home.

In a Dec. 21 letter to N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein, Thigpen wrote:

“While like a listing agreement, MV Realty’s HBA agreement appears to use a sneaky and misleading tactic within their terms of agreement to create an agency relationship that equates to a scam on homeowners based on lawsuits filed in the last two weeks.”

Attorneys general in Florida, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts have filed lawsuits against the MV Realty, alleging deceptive and unfair trade practices and accusing the Florida-based company of targeting low-income and elderly people.

The N.C. Attorney General’s Office is “actively investigating MV Realty and its business practices,” according to an email sent to Thigpen in response to his concerns.

In a statement emailed to the News & Record, MV Realty CEO Tony Mitchell said: “We believe MV Realty’s business practices comply with state laws in every community where we operate. Nonetheless, we continue to look for ways to improve transparency, simplify our agreements and provide additional disclosure and consumer protections. It is our desire and intent to be completely transparent with customers, policymakers and regulators.”

Mitchell said “a small fraction” of the company’s customers have “expressed confusion” about the contract.

The states’ lawsuits indicate the HBA contains an early termination penalty under which the homeowner is obligated to pay MV Realty 3% of the value of their home regardless of whether the company ever provides any real estate services to the homeowner.

Thigpen said he became aware of the “Homeowner Benefit Program” through a Durham TV station’s report. The report by WTDV-TV detailed how a Garner woman received $800 under the agreement, but ended up owing MV Realty more than $6,000 when she went to sell her home — even though she listed it with a different agent.

In his email, Thigpen said a “cursory search” of Guilford County’s deed registry revealed “175 HBA Agreements of this type being recorded since January 2021, with 163 being active, meaning a Termination of the Agreement has not been recorded.”

The agreement contains wording that “the obligations of Property Owner under the Agreement constitute covenants running with the land and shall bind future successors-in-interest to title to the Property,” Thigpen wrote.

Legal Counsel for the N.C. Real Estate Commission Janet Thoren told WTVD-TV that the agreement acts as a lien on the property.

In his statement, Mitchell said: “Depending on different terms required by regulators in different states, it is the practice of filing ‘memorandums’ or ‘mortgages’ associated with our Homeowner Benefit Agreement.

“These legal filings serve only to note MV Realty’s position as a homeowner’s future listing agent. There are no restrictions or additional rights associated with these filings,” he said.

An MV Realty spokesman said the company has given millions of dollars in upfront payments to its clients since August 2020. Also, the company said, the homeowner sets the price of the home. If MV Realty does not sell it within six months, the owner can sell it it on the same or better terms with a different agent or by themselves without paying MV Realty anything.

The Better Business Bureau listing for MV Realty PBC LLC says it has a pattern of complaints against it. “Specifically, consumers allege the Homeowner's Advantage Program contract is unfair and, in some cases not fully explained,” the BBB said on its website. “In addition, some consumers have alleged liens (or memorandums) have been placed against their properties.”

In its response, the company said, in part, that it provides:

• A reminder that the client has the right to rescind the HBA and an easy process to follow if they choose to do so.

• A confirmation that the client has agreed to allow MV Realty to file a memorandum lien of the HBA on their property.

• A reminder that the client has agreed to a 40-year time period to use MV as their exclusive real estate broker for the property and the penalty for violating the HBA.