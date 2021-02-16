So soon? Guilford, other counties brace for second wave of icy weather on Thursday.

GREENSBORO — For the second time in a week the Triad faces icy conditions and potential power outages as another winter storm rolls into Central North Carolina.

The first storm left thousands without power in Guilford County when freezing rain weighed down trees and power lines.

A tornado, spawned by the edge of the same storm front bringing bitterly cold temperatures to much of the nation, hit Brunswick County just before midnight Monday, killing three people and injuring 10.

Mark Willis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the same cold front bringing freezing temperatures, ice and snow from Canada to Mexico created conditions favorable to tornadoes in North Carolina, where it pushed up against a warm front from the Gulf of Mexico.

A weather service team will survey the damage and confirm that a tornado did indeed touch down, Willis said.

In the storm expected to reach here early Thursday, the weather service has issued a winter storm watch for Guilford, Forsyth and Person counties, which could see significant ice accumulations — at least a quarter inch.

That could be enough ice to topple trees and cause the power to go out just days after freezing rain caused significant problems throughout the region.