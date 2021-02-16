So soon? Guilford, other counties brace for second wave of icy weather on Thursday.

GREENSBORO — For the second time in a week the Triad faces icy conditions and potential power outages as another winter storm rolls into Central North Carolina.
The first storm left thousands without power in Guilford County when freezing rain weighed down trees and power lines.
A tornado, spawned by the edge of the same storm front bringing bitterly cold temperatures to much of the nation, hit Brunswick County just before midnight Monday, killing three people and injuring 10.
Mark Willis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the same cold front bringing freezing temperatures, ice and snow from Canada to Mexico created conditions favorable to tornadoes in North Carolina, where it pushed up against a warm front from the Gulf of Mexico.
A weather service team will survey the damage and confirm that a tornado did indeed touch down, Willis said.
In the storm expected to reach here early Thursday, the weather service has issued a winter storm watch for Guilford, Forsyth and Person counties, which could see significant ice accumulations — at least a quarter inch.
That could be enough ice to topple trees and cause the power to go out just days after freezing rain caused significant problems throughout the region.
At Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, maintenance staff said damage from this weekend's storm was the worst they've seen in the 10 or more years they've been there. And it's worse than the damage caused by the spate of hurricanes in recent years combined.
The park remains closed because of that damage. Cleanup likely won't begin until Monday, after the second storm passes and crews from outside the state can get here, according to James Hill, the park's superintendent.
The first storm felled between 70 to 80 trees, some of them healthy but torn out by the combination of ice and saturated soil, Hill said.
With this new storm, areas north of Interstate 85 should expect freezing rain and a quarter-inch accumulation of ice on trees and other exposed surfaces, according to the National Weather Service's Raleigh bureau.
Areas of the northern Piedmont between I-85 and U.S. 64 could get a tenth of an inch of ice due to freezing rain.
The weather service said the freezing precipitation will begin about midnight Thursday and fall throughout the day in an area that extends east from Greensboro to Alamance and Durham counties.
The National Weather Service forecast for Greensboro calls for a low of 31 degrees Wednesday night followed by a high of 33 throughout the day Thursday.
The National Weather Service's Blacksburg office has issued a winter storm watch for Rockingham County and other areas on both sides of the North Carolina-Virginia border.
Those areas could see 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation plus a quarter inch of ice.
Despite the military park being closed since Sunday because of storm damage, people were still making use of the trails.
"It's like an obstacle course. We're going over, we're going under. It's pretty fun," said Mary Ann McDonald, who was walking in the park Tuesday with a friend. "We feel safe here and we're up for a challenge."
Hill, however, said people should heed signs of closed trails for safety reasons.
Along with the hazards created by downed trees, there are others in precarious positions that could still fall, he warned. And the muddy ground and wet leaves pose a risk, too.
Also, with the main road still blocked by fallen trees, emergency crews would have a difficult time reaching anyone who is injured within the park, Hill said.
He encouraged people who normally use the military park to "vary their routine slightly and find a safer place" to exercise until the area has been cleaned up.
Staff Writers John Newsom and Woody Marshall and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
