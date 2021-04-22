Social isolation during pandemic driving up drug overdoses, Guilford County officials say

GREENSBORO — Social isolation became commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic.
People with jobs that could be done remotely transitioned to working at home. Students switched to learning online after schools closed to in-person classes. Family members from different households stopped weekly get togethers, sometimes going months or longer without seeing one another in person.
For some people, isolation provided a chance to pursue new hobbies. For many others, isolation led to frustration.
For people with substance use disorders, isolation proved to be a potential death sentence.
Over the past several years, Guilford County has seen an increase in overdoses. However, by adding harm reduction strategies, like syringe exchange programs, and distributing naloxone — an overdose reversal medication — the overall percentage of deaths was declining, according to Emergency Services Director Jim Albright.
“And then the pandemic hit,” Albright said.
Suddenly, local agencies were faced with battling an opioid epidemic in the midst of an international pandemic. The isolation that accompanied the stay-at-home orders and social distancing led some substance users to use alone. Most commonly, that substance is illegal fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.
And despite all of the community efforts to get naloxone into the hands of people battling substance use disorders, it’s useless when a person is using alone.
“2021 has started off with the highest instances of overdose we’ve ever seen,” Albright said. “And, unfortunately, one of the highest instances of death.”
Through April 12, Guilford County is investigating up to 40 fatal overdoses, which is more than double the amount documented in the county at the same time last year.
In 2020, there were a total of 140 fatal overdoses, up from 111 the year before. So far in 2021, there have been 45.
It's an epidemic that knows no socioeconomic boundaries. It does not discriminate by race, gender or age.
Albright, who lives in northwest Greensboro, said people like to think neighborhoods like his don't see substance use disorders or overdoses.
"The reality is," he said, "I've lost at least three of my neighbor's children to the opioid epidemic."
Maps of reported Guilford County overdoses in 2020 and so far in 2021 show a fairly even spread of cases throughout all of Greensboro and High Point.
The number of calls EMS runs for overdoses is about 1% of their total call volume, Albright said.
"To give people context, we used to run about five opioid overdoses a month back before 2014. We’re now running three to seven a day.
"We are literally seeing what used to be a monthly occurrence be a daily occurrence within the system."
The pandemic has only highlighted what a deadly issue substance use is in Guilford County, Albright said, and while social isolation has played a major role in aggravating the issue, so has limited access to care.
“Access to care was difficult before the pandemic," Albright said. "It became even more difficult as a result of the pandemic.”
Few people know that better than Mike Yow, president and CEO of Fellowship Hall, a private, nonprofit alcohol and drug treatment center in Greensboro.
Yow said the facility's call volume — people seeking treatment — has remained the same if not higher than this time last year, but they're treating fewer and fewer people.
"The amount of people who don't have the financial resources, who don't have insurance coverage, who don't have the means to come to treatment — those numbers have increased pretty dramatically."
And most of it, Yow said, is directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"People have lost their jobs, their health care coverage. People have children at home they can't go away from and people aren't working."
At Fellowship Hall, about 90% of the patient population has some type of health insurance. While there is some scholarship money for those who don't have other means of payment, it's not a huge amount of people, Yow said.
This time last year, Yow said their conversion rate — the number of people they were converting from phone call inquiries to admissions — was around 40%. In the past year, that number has been cut in half.
It is not only a lack of money and health insurance coverage keeping people from treatment. Yow said they have seen a growing number of people with mental health issues coming to them for help with substance use disorders. Fellowship Hall often helps people who have two or more health problems, but the severity of some of the mental health issues they are seeing now are beyond what the treatment facility is equipped to handle.
Not only is Yow having to direct people to other care because of their mental health needs, but also because of their physical health issues.
"We're seeing people who are much more physically ill than usual because they are waiting so long to access treatment," Yow said. "They then have to go to the hospital first."
Yow said they make referrals and have a list of resources they provide people they can't accept for treatment, "but it's very frustrating to tell someone who's ready for treatment 'no.'"
A silver lining has been the introduction of virtual meetings, Yow said.
"It's been a godsend in some respects," giving Fellowship Hall the chance to connect with people they might not have otherwise, he said.
But it can't replace face-to-face interaction, which is something that people in recovery from substance use disorders likely need to thrive.
"People who suffer from substance use disorders are isolated to begin with," Yow said. "And isolation is really a huge detriment to a healthy recovery process."
The isolation that came along with the pandemic only gave people who were already prone to isolation an opportunity to continue to isolate, Yow said.
Chase Holleman, the program coordinator for Guilford County's Solution to the Opioid Problem, said a number of people who hadn't used drugs in a while died from overdoses recently, likely because they were alone.
"We’ve seen a number of overdose deaths of people who were abstinent for one reason or another," whether they were in jail, treatment, detox or had been sober for a long time, Holleman said. "And those folks are typically alone whether or not there’s COVID because they’re ashamed."
GCSTOP, which was designed to address the county's increase in overdoses and opioid use, focuses largely on serving the community through a Rapid Response Team. With the help of Guilford County EMS, the team contacts people who have recently overdosed, connecting them with counseling, treatment and other opportunities to hopefully decrease the chance of that person overdosing again.
When EMS responds to an overdose, they have to get that person's permission to provide their information to GCSTOP. Overdoses in general have skyrocketed, but recently, Holleman said they've been able to help more people through the Rapid Response Team.
"In the last three weeks we had a 200% increase in the number of referrals from EMS," Holleman said, "and that’s not necessarily because of more overdoses. It’s because more people are signing the form and wanting to be reached out to. We’ve made contact with 80% of them."
It's evidence that people want help, but also that there are more and more people using.
GCSTOP also supplies naloxone through a syringe exchange program, and asks participants to report when they use the opioid reversal medication. While there's no way to know how many go unreported, Holleman said reports of "community reversals" are up 100% this quarter compared to last quarter.
"In just the last few months, it's gotten worse," Holleman said. "In the last few weeks — worse."
In part, it has to do with the local drug supply.
At this point, heroin is a misnomer, Holleman said. It's just fentanyl. And it's 80 to 100 times as strong as heroin.
"And now this drug called xylazine is showing up in the Greensboro drug supply," Holleman said. "And it's not good."
Xylazine is used in veterinarian medicine to sedate large animals such as horses and cattle.
"In the medical journals, there's nothing about its effects on humans," Holleman said.
Perhaps most worrisome, xylazine might be naloxone-resistant, making the chance of a fatal overdose much more likely.
The increased, pandemic-driven substance use combined with the unregulated, changing drug supply makes for a deadly combination.
Thanks to GCSTOP, people with substance use disorders being released from the Guilford County jails will soon have access to a safe medication to help them with withdrawal. Through a grant from the state, a partnership with the sheriff's office and the help of Family Services of the Piedmont, a person has the opportunity to be prescribed buprenorphine when released from jail.
Buprenorphine is what is called an "opioid agonist," which reduces or eliminates opiate withdrawal sickness, according to Alcohol & Drug Services. Methadone is another option prescribed to help with withdrawal symptoms.
"A nurse practitioner will see people who are inside (the jail) via telemedicine and then (GCSTOP) will take them to the pharmacy the minute they leave — straight from jail," Holleman said.
Buprenorphine is associated with a decrease in the risk of death in people with substance use disorders.
"And not just a small decrease," Holleman said. "But a 40 to 60% decrease."
Holleman recently spoke about the medication's benefits in a Greensboro TED Talk.
While buprenorphine is often prescribed in other areas of the United States, it's rarely prescribed in Guilford County because "the stigma is so strong," Holleman said. The prescription drug has the potential to be abused, much like many other prescribed medications.
"It's been around for 50 years and worked marvelously, but providers won't (prescribe) it and if they do, they'll put excessive barriers in the way of someone actually being able to be in the program," Holleman said.
In Guilford County, Holleman said the only way to be prescribed buprenorphine without insurance or money is to go to Alcohol & Drug Services and to have already failed another type of treatment. If people are granted access to the program, they have to attend an intensive outpatient therapy program four days a week for three hours a day during business hours.
The qualifications make it nearly impossible for anyone to be prescribed buprenorphine. Even transportation can bar a huge percentage of people with substance use disorders from gaining access to the medication.
"We've connected two people to them in the last three years," Holleman said, despite 100% of GCSTOP syringe exchange participants having told Holleman they would get on buprenorphine if given the chance.
"The one thing people need to know is that until there is a safe-supply, alternative option, people are going to continue to die at either this rate or a higher rate."
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.