Social isolation during pandemic driving up drug overdoses, Guilford County officials say

At Fellowship Hall, about 90% of the patient population has some type of health insurance. While there is some scholarship money for those who don't have other means of payment, it's not a huge amount of people, Yow said.

This time last year, Yow said their conversion rate — the number of people they were converting from phone call inquiries to admissions — was around 40%. In the past year, that number has been cut in half.

It is not only a lack of money and health insurance coverage keeping people from treatment. Yow said they have seen a growing number of people with mental health issues coming to them for help with substance use disorders. Fellowship Hall often helps people who have two or more health problems, but the severity of some of the mental health issues they are seeing now are beyond what the treatment facility is equipped to handle.

Not only is Yow having to direct people to other care because of their mental health needs, but also because of their physical health issues.

"We're seeing people who are much more physically ill than usual because they are waiting so long to access treatment," Yow said. "They then have to go to the hospital first."