Some Grammy Awards were handed out early today. So how did those with Greensboro ties do?

GREENSBORO — Asheville-based Steep Canyon Rangers and Broadway music arranger Dominick Amendum both were up for Grammy Awards on Sunday.
But the honors in their respective categories each went to another nominee.
Nonetheless, the musical artists with Greensboro ties both said that they are grateful for the nominations.
"Of course part of you hopes to win," Amendum said via email Sunday. "It was truly such an honor to have this recognition this year."
Winners in both the Best Bluegrass Album and Best Musical Theater Album categories were among those announced Sunday afternoon during the premiere ceremony, livestreamed on grammy.com.
The Grammy broadcast follows at 8 p.m. on CBS.
Amendum, who coordinates the musical theater program at UNCG, also develops music for new Broadway shows.
He and Stephen Schwartz produced the cast album for "The Prince of Egypt," nominated for Best Musical Theater Album.
The award in that category went to those behind "Jagged Little Pill."
Amendum said that one of his best friends, Derik Lee, engineered and mixed the winning album.
"So while it would have been so amazing to walk away with a Grammy, I am SO glad for Derik and SO honored to be recognized the way we were," Amendum said in his email.
Steep Canyon Rangers were nominated for Best Bluegrass Album for "North Carolina Songbook."
Recorded live at MerleFest 2019, it features the band’s performances of eight songs by North Carolina icons such as Ben E. King, Elizabeth Cotten, James Taylor, Doc Watson and Thelonius Monk.
Graham Sharp, Steep Canyon Rangers banjo player, guitarist, singer and songwriter, is a Greensboro native. His parents, Jane and Trevor Sharp, live here.
"It went a long way to finally have something to celebrate with the band this year," Graham Sharp said last week from his Asheville home.
“The artists we were covering are people we really admire, and we wanted to put our best foot forward as far as their songs go,” Sharp said. “To have that be nominated for a Grammy is just icing on the cake.”
The award in that category went to Billy Strings for "Home."
This marked Steep Canyon Rangers' third Grammy nomination. Its album, “Nobody Knows You” won in 2013.
Sharp said last week that he planned to watch on Sunday from home, and that some band members might join him.
Efforts to reach Sharp on Sunday were unsuccessful.
Amendum said he planned to hang out with friends tonight outside and celebrate the nomination, as well as "amazing friendships and neighbors."
"I've had such an amazing support system through this process from my colleagues and students at UNCG and am grateful for them beyond words," he said. "And now, on to the next project, and hopefully another nomination soon."
