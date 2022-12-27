Some NC A&T off-campus housing damaged when pipes burst from extreme cold temps

GREENSBORO — Cleanup is continuing at multiple off-campus apartment complexes near the North Carolina A&T campus after bitter cold temperatures caused some pipes to burst.

A total of 17 buildings and 33 apartments were affected over the weekend, according to Kim Cameron, executive director of the North Carolina A&T Real Estate Foundation.

"We are still assessing all the damage," Cameron said Tuesday. "This bursting occurred over a three-day period."

She said the team's first action was to turn off the water and electricity to the buildings before addressing the water damage as quickly as possible.

Any students who were still in the affected apartments are being provided with other accommodations while repairs take place. All repairs are expected to be completed before classes begin Jan. 9.

The temperature in Greensboro dropped to a low of 10 degrees before midnight Friday, with wind gusts up to 39 mph, according to the National Weather Service. That followed with a low temperature of 5 degrees early Saturday morning, and a low of 13 degrees early Sunday and Monday mornings.

On Saturday, water was discovered leaking from sprinkler pipes in the attics of multiple off-campus student housing properties operated by the North Carolina A&T Real Estate Foundation. The Greensboro Fire Department assisted with shutting off power to the buildings.

The foundation did not release a list of the affected properties to help protect the security of students who reside there.

"The safety and comfort of our students are our top priorities, and we have communicated with them since Dec. 24 through emails, texts and on social media about the status of repairs," according to a statement provided through the North Carolina A&T Real Estate Foundation.

At UNCG, Richard Campbell, the vice chancellor for strategic communications, said the school only experienced minor issues caused by the bitter cold. A heat recovery unit coil froze and caused a leak in a building, but it was minor damage and easily cleaned up.

"I think we were very fortunate," he said.