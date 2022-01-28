 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Some services return to Guilford courthouse in High Point after water line break closed most of the building for repairs

HIGH POINT — Some services will again be available at the Guilford County Courthouse in High Point next week following a water line break last week that closed most of the building for repairs.

A water line ruptured on Jan. 20 on the building’s fourth floor, causing damage to all levels on the east side of the building, county officials said. Officials said no records were damaged.

Civil and domestic cases and first appearances are among services that will resume on Monday at the courthouse at 505 E. Greene Drive. The Clerk of Courts and District Attorney's offices will also reopen on Monday.

The Magistrates Office will reopen on Tuesday. Until then, services are available at the High Point Police Department, 1730 Westchester Drive.

Some cases, including criminal, traffic and child support will be continued to a later date.

Juvenile DHHS and delinquency cases will be held in Courtroom 3G at the courthouse in Greensboro.

The Guilford County Family Justice Center, which was not initially impacted by the water damage, remains on its normal schedule.

Also returning to normal operations:

• Domestic violence ex-parte cases.

• Domestic violence returns.

• Small claims cases, which will be heard on Thursday and Friday. 

Anyone with a pending court case for next week who needs to contact the High Point Public Defender’s Office is asked to instead call the Greensboro office at 336-412-7777.

