Someone stealing from this Greensboro church broke a lot of hearts. Then came the outpouring of support.

GREENSBORO — The small congregation was heartbroken for the people who usually showed up at Vandalia Presbyterian Church for free bags of food.

Someone broke into the church one Saturday in October and stole the best cuts of meat — hundreds of dollars worth — that were to be given away just days later.

The church also gives out nonperishable food but has tried to give at least a package of fresh meat to each family. The families are thankful for everything, members say, but love having a main dish, such as a pot roast, and fresh vegetables.

Police notified local pawn shops of the serial number of the computer stolen with the hundreds of dollars of meat, and someone actually showed up at one of them looking to get cash for it. But potentially catching the person who broke into their church, that's not what would bring to tears the members of Vandalia Presbyterian Church.

It was the widow who stopped by with bags of groceries.

The family that took from their own budget.

The school that dropped off bags of groceries from its food drive.

"Some people wouldn't tell us their name; they would just hand us a $100 bill," Gardner said.

It was also in reinforcing for the small congregation that it still had purpose.

The community stepped in after reading about the theft, dropping off thousands of dollars and fresh meat to help the congregation with the giveaway, which takes place on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. The congregation, with just 23 active members and no pastor, had long been advised to sell their church. Membership had been dwindling for years, as it has with other churches of all denominations.

But the 23 kept pushing.

"And I'm the youngest," said Gardner, a 65-year-old retired teacher.

They connected with the Second Harvest Food Bank, which collects donated food from the food industry and distributes it to organizations such as churches and nonprofits that feed hungry people.

They listened to the families, who would rather be able to buy their own groceries but found themselves in line. But here they were, needing help for the first time. Members wanted them to have fresh meats and vegetables.

They left dealing with the theft up to the police, who are continuing to investigate, and went about frantically looking at what they could buy with the money members culled together.

Then came the first call after the story published on Greensboro.com and later on local television stations.

And then another call. And another.

They've written a letter of gratitude to the community.

"God has used this experience to touch the hearts and change the lives of many people, including the members of Vandalia," the letter reads in part. "As we enter the season of Advent, we have hope. Hope that comes from knowing God can do miraculous things."

They're inviting the community to join a celebration service at 11 a.m. Sunday at the church, 101 W. Vandalia Road.

What people don't know is that the church was maybe two months away from having to stop the free food giveaways. Second Harvest had cut back on the food allocations because of a drop in what was given to the food bank. To fill the gap the church spent $600 of its own money, but knew it couldn't do that the two times a month that the food pantry is open.

However, they are still trying to stretch the dollars even as people find out about the giveaway.

"A woman called us from a different state to tell us about her brother, who has cancer and is sick from the chemo and she was worried that he didn't have enough to eat," Gardner said, adding that church volunteers took him bags of groceries.

Another woman, eight months pregnant and living in a local hotel, said she worked two jobs but didn't know how much longer she could and wasn't sure if she was eating enough for her baby to be healthy. She needed food, too.

"We are not special," Gardner said. "We are not the only ones who are helping people. But our name is out there and we are determined."

Gardner also says volunteers are welcome, and notes that it would be a good way for young people wanting to earn service learning hours.

"We see it as turning tragedy into triumph," Gardner said.