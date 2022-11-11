 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Songs and science: Bryan Series speakers discuss the influence of music on health

Neuroscientist Daniel Levitin and Grammy Award-winning songwriter and artist Roseanne Cash teamed up Thursday night to discuss music and its influence on our lives and bodies as part of Guilford College's Bryan Series at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro. 

Next up in the annual speaker series is immunologist Kizzmekia Corbett on Feb. 6, followed by chef and humanitarian Jose Andres on Feb. 28. The series closes out on April 4 with Ronan Farrow, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter.

Get more information and tickets at www.guilford.edu/life/bryan-series.

