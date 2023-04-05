GREENSBORO — Residents along South Benbow Road want to bring even more of the city’s Black history to light.

As the area applies for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places, the city’s Planning Department is hosting a Historic Memorabilia Scan Day on Thursday at Hayes-Taylor YMCA on East Florida Street. The memorabilia will be incorporated into a series of oral histories being produced by historian Bernetiae Reed and projects being developed by UNCG and N.C. A&T faculty and staff.

Reed was reflecting on how devastating storms in parts of the country have destroyed homes and communities and everything in them.

“People are losing parts of their history and heritage,” Reed said of items that helped tell the stories of those communities.

Having photos and documents scanned can preserve them for generations to come, she said.

While Greensboro’s significance in the civil rights movement is extensively documented, residents along South Benbow Road want to also highlight the people, places and events that were important parts of everyday life, be it home, work, church, school or fun.

“Everyone can leave with what they brought,” said Eric Woodard, one of the event’s organizers, of often hard-to-part-with items that people would still love to share.

For example, one Benbow Park resident plans to have scanned the obituaries and photos of William “Bill” Streat and Dr. David Trader. Streat, an MIT-educated architect, served as professor and chairman of A&T’s architectural engineering department. Prior to his time at A&T, Streat flew a B-25 bomber for the Army Air Corps as a member of the Tuskegee Airmen.

He designed and built his residence on Tuscaloosa Avenue, off of Benbow Road.

Trader, an alumnus of Morgan State and Howard universities, served as a combat physician in Korea. In Greensboro, he was the chief of staff and chief of medical service at the segregated L. Richardson Memorial Hospital. The first Black internist in the city, Trader would later join the staff at Moses Cone Hospital.

Trader and his family for a while lived in Benbow Park. His obituary lists Dr. George Evans and Dr. Alvin Blount as speakers at his funeral, themselves trailblazers in medicine and civil rights in Greensboro.

The source for the documents on Streat and Trader is Fredrica Sayles, a Benbow Park resident who passed away recently at 103. The Streats were family friends, and Trader was a neighbor to Sayles for a time.

Sayles’ first husband, James Reid, is believed to be the first Black soldier killed in Italy during World War II as a member of the 92nd Infantry, better known as the “Buffalo Soldiers.”

An avid horticulturalist before entering the U.S. Army, Reid is honored at A&T with his name on the campus greenhouse.

Organizers hope that the effort is a rallying cry for people who may no longer live in the area but have items to contribute.

“People have dispersed and some have moved away to different parts of the city, but they may still have memorabilia — something that reflects back to the neighborhoods along South Benbow Road,” Woodard said.

Woodard added that the interest in the South Benbow Road project should captivate history buffs and others.

“We say that it’s Black history, but this is all of our history,” Woodard said. “They played a part in shaping all of our lives. This is Greensboro history, North Carolina history, U.S. history, and to be honest, world history. Some of the folks from there, they’ve affected the world.”