Southbound U.S. 29 lanes closed because of crash, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — The southbound lanes of U.S. 29 North at Headquarters Drive are closed because of a traffic accident, according to Greensboro police.
Officers are on scene investigating the crash and it's unclear when the lanes will reopen.
Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and to use caution if traveling in the area.
Further information was not immediately available.
