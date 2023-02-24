Southern Guilford High School’s Hunter Safety Team, part of its Future Farmers of America club, has 29 members, with a nearly even number of boys and girls. The vast majority attend Southern High School, but there are also two members from Southern Middle.

Brad Hensley is Southern Guilford High School’s FFA advisor and hunter safety coach. He helped restart the team in 2008.

Hensley said the team participates in competitions put on by the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission. The team is set to compete March 4 in Chatham County, in the district qualifier for the state tournament.

Team members shoot shotguns, bows and rifles.

With shotguns, the members aim at clay pigeons thrown in the air. With bows and rifles the targets are stationary.

Whichever team has the most points from the shotgun, bow and rifle events wins the competition.

Hensley said he especially enjoys introducing the sport to students who have never shot before.

