Spike in flu cases among children adds to urgency to get vaccinated, Cone Health physician says

GREENSBORO — Of the 405 flu patients Cone Health providers have seen this week, 291 were younger than 18 — an alarming trend coinciding with a wave of another respiratory illness called RSV.

This week alone, 33% of flu tests are coming back positive for children under age 18, compared to 12% at this same time for this age group in 2019, according to Dr. Cynthia Snider of Cone Health. The test data, she said, is cumulative from all Cone Health locations.

"We're seeing this very sharp increase from week to week," Snider said of the increasing rate of tests coming back positive for flu, especially among children.

"My biggest ask for the community is to go get vaccinated for influenza," Snider said. "We're concerned it could get worse in the coming weeks and we want everyone to be protected."

On Wednesday, state health officials confirmed North Carolina's first flu-related death of the season. An adult in the western part of the state died of complications from the flu during the third week of October.

Snider said she and other medical professionals are also concerned that residents may be weary of vaccines, especially after the past couple of years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We know we've had low numbers of (flu) cases in the past two years and now we're seeing a resurgence," Snider said.

Snider said the percentage of flu tests coming back positive for adults this week was 18%, compared to 7.5% at this time in 2019.

Doctors are also seeing some co-infections, she said, as flu, RSV and COVID-19 are circulating in the community. That's why Snider said it's important to have current vaccinations for flu and COVID-19, even as COVID-19 cases continue to decline across North Carolina.

There is no vaccination currently available for RSV, which stands for respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus. It's a common illness that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although many easily recover, the illness can be severe for infants and the elderly.

RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in children younger than 1 in the United States, according to the CDC.

Most children get RSV by the time they are 2 years old, but only a small number diagnosed need to be hospitalized. Most RSV infections go away on their own in a week or two.

Parents should be watchful for symptoms such as labored breathing and lack of appetite. Contact the child’s pediatrician about any concerns, Dr. Suresh Nagappan said, and don’t hesitate to seek emergency care if an infant or child appears to be experiencing breathing difficulties during the night.

Snider said residents can help reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses by washing hands frequently, practicing cough etiquette, wearing a mask and social distancing when sick.

It takes between 10 to 14 days after receiving an influenza vaccination to develop protection, Snider said.

"In other words, go get your shot," Snider said. "Don't wait."