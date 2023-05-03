GREENSBORO — Would you like to buy a vowel? The “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” stage show will be coming Oct. 27 to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets go on sale Friday at tangercenter.com and ticketmaster.com; or visit wheeloffortunelive.com for tickets and details about VIP Packages that give fans early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities to spin the wheel.

Contestants will be selected from the audience to go on stage for the chance to call consonants, buy vowels and solve puzzles to win prizes, including trips to destinations like Paris and Hawaii or up to $10,000 in cash, according to information provided by the Tanger Center.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White will not be on tour, and the hosts will be announced at a later date. The live stage show is produced by Right Angle Entertainment in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television and UTA.

The show also will include audience games.