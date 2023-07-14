GREENSBORO — There aren’t many stores where you can find over 100 customers lined up outside on a Friday morning. In Greensboro, there might only be one: Treasure Hunt Liquidators on Bridford Parkway.

Consumers to the city’s newest thrift store might find the idea way too good to be true. Welcome to a place where you might find a Dutch oven, new Nike sneakers and a hair dryer — all for $10 apiece.

Like its name implies, Treasure Hunt Liquidators buys overstocked inventory and returned items from big-box retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Target and Home Depot.

And on Fridays, it all goes on sale to a salivating public.

Residents arrived as early as sunrise until a line stretched its way through the neighboring strip mall. Some stood. Some sat. One lady closed her eyes as she rested on a yoga mat. Wily flea market dealers were mixed among families as they both leaned against storefronts and cement columns, waiting to ravage the insides of the store.

“People get to be like wild animals,” said Savannah Fields, a Greensboro native. “They start throwing things around and it gets pretty intense.”

Walking into the warehouse feels like you’ve been transported into a giant bazaar. Dumpster-sized bins hold hundreds of random packages. At the front of the store, you can find packaged clothes from Carhart, Levi, Wrangler and Nike. Near the back, power tools are jumbled together with car parts and motors. Even farther back are two bins filled with electronics in cardboard packaging.

Searching for a blender or a worn-yet-reliable pair of Turtlebeach headphones has never been a more spellbinding experience. Within five minutes of the store opening at 10:00 a.m., a river of red shopping carts flooded the aisles.

Some of the people digging through the bins carried bottles of hand sanitizer in fanny packs. The only words spoken were “excuse me” and “behind you,” which interrupted a silent, almost mechanical focus on finding a great deal.

And while people pressed the flesh, somewhere in the store, there was a man smiling. His name is Mo Smaki.

Smaki, the Greensboro manager of Treasure Hunt Liquidators, usually strolls the aisles between bins and keeps a close eye on employees. At one moment he could be reminding them to restock a certain bin. Or he could be leaning back against the wall, looking out proudly over the bustling marketplace.

“This is something you would get for $27,” said Smaki on a recent day, picking up a pipe cutter from one of the bins. “It’s $2 today.”

Although most of the action occurs on Friday, there is still a steady stream of customers all through the week.

If you show up on Saturday, items are $8 and decrease by $2 until Wednesday — when items are priced at $1. “It’s practically free!” a sign on the side of the store declares.

The whole idea began awhile ago in Raleigh, where a man named George Milano bought truckloads of overstocked merchandise and returns from retailers. Since then, Milano has brought the Treasure Hunt concept to Goldsboro, Norfolk, Va. and, now, Greensboro.

Just as a range of stuff can be found across the emporium, there is also a variety of customers to encounter within its aisles. One person might be coming in for a deal on an expensive phone case while another might come in looking to resell from the reseller. Smaki calls the latter his “VIPs.”

One VIP, Kimberly Dinkins, probably wouldn’t miss a question on “The Price Is Right.” She spends $4,000 to $5,000 a month on her side hustle: buying items from liquidator stores and reselling them on an eBay account.

“I can look at things and tell their value,” said Dinkins, who works in consulting. “But you don’t want to be a hoarder so you sell it.”

VIPs and other resellers tend to go for the stuff near the register. Among smart watches, cellphones and old laptops there are two “mystery” boxes that contain an assortment of higher-end products. Experienced customers buy these boxes for around $1,000 and make a profit when the contents are resold.

As the customers roll through the line at the register, Smaki is still out there smiling.

To him, it isn’t all just stuff. He’s also selling the experience.

“Our philosophy is not to be making the most money,” Smaki said. “We try to provide the best value for the customer.”

