GREENSBORO — There aren't many places that you can find over 100 customers lined up outside of store on Friday morning. In Greensboro, there might only be one: Treasure Hunt Liquidators on Bridford Parkway.

If you're like anyone else who dutifully returns to Costco, Walmart, and Amazon.com every week to buy stuff, you might be wondering what could possibly warrant so much attention at this store.

Newcomers to Treasure Hunt Liquidators might find the idea way too good to be true: it's a store where you could potentially find high-value items like a Dutch oven, new Nike sneakers, and a hair dryer -- all for $10 apiece.

Technically, it is too good to be true. The store is a liquidator; meaning it buys overstocked inventory and returned items from big-box retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Target, or Home Depot.

But this doesn't stop faithful customers from returning every week, and especially on Friday. Residents arrive as early as sunrise until a line stretches its way through the neighboring strip mall. Some stand, some sit; one lady closes her eyes as she rests on a yoga mat. Wily flea market dealers lean with families against storefronts and cement columns, waiting to ravage the insides of the store.

"People get to be like wild animals," said Savannah Fields, a Greensboro native. "They start throwing things around and it gets pretty intense."

Walking into the warehouse feels like you've been transported into a giant playroom. Dumpster-sized bins hold hundreds of random packages. At the front of the store, bins hold packaged clothes from Carhart, Levi, Wrangler, and Nike. Near the back end, power tools are jumbled together with car parts and motors. Even further back are the two bins filled with electronics in cardboard packaging.

Searching for a blender or a worn-yet-reliable pair of Turtlebeach headphones has never been a more spellbinding experience. Within five minutes of the store opening at 10:00 a.m., a river of red shopping carts floods the aisles between bins.

Some of the people digging through the bins carry bottles of hand sanitizer in fanny packs. The only words spoken are "Excuse me" and "Behind you", which interrupt a silent, mechanical focus on finding the best stuff.

And while the crowd exercises their painstaking focus on scanning heaps of products, somewhere in the store, there is a man smiling. His name is Mo Smaki.

Smaki, the Greensboro manager of Treasure Hunt Liquidators, strolls the aisles between bins and keeps a close eye on his employees. At one moment he could be reminding them to restock a certain bin within the room. Or he could be leaning back against the wall, looking out proudly over the bustling marketplace.

"This is something you would get for $27," said Smaki on a Tuesday, picking up a pipe cutter from one of the bins. "It's $2 today."

Although most of the action occurs on Friday, there is still a steady stream of customers on every other day of the week.

If you show up on Saturday, bin-items are $8 and decrease by $2 until Wednesday -- when items are priced at $1. "It's practically free!" a sign on the side of the store declares.

The whole idea began awhile ago in Raleigh, where a man named George Milano bought truckloads of overstocked merchandise and returns from retailers. Since then, Milano has brought the Treasure Hunt concept to Goldsboro, Norfolk, Va. and, now, Greensboro.

"Major retailers position themselves as only selling first-quality goods," Roger Beahm, a marketing professor at the Wake Forest University School of Business said. "Liquidators represent a fast way to 'divert' product from the normal distribution channel to ones where the products can be purchased without diminishing the brand's or the usual retailer's quality reputation."

Just as there is a range of stuff found across the emporium, there is also a range of customers to encounter within the aisles. Someone like Abby Morgan, a young woman shopping for one of her first times in the store might be looking for an expensive phone case so that she can buy it at $2 for herself. But another kind of customer might come in looking to resell from the reseller. Smaki calls them his "VIPs".

One VIP, Kimberly Dinkins, probably wouldn't miss a question on The Price Is Right. She spends $4,000 to $5,000 a month on her side hustle: buying items from liquidator stores and reselling them on her eBay account "Deals That Thrill. Dinkins, who works in consulting, has sold 18,000 items on eBay.

"I can look at things and tell their value," Dinkins said. "But you don't want to be a hoarder so you sell it."

VIPs and other resellers tend to go for the stuff near the register. Among smart watches, cellphones and old laptops there are two "mystery" boxes that contain an assortment of higher-end products. Experienced customers buy these boxes for around $1000 and make a profit of several hundred dollars on resale.

As the customers roll through the line at the register, Smaki is still out there smiling.

To him, it isn't all just stuff. He's also selling the experience.

"Our philosophy is not to be making the most money," Smaki said. "We try to provide the best value for the customer."

