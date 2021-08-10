State: Additional COVID-19 outbreaks reported at Guilford County nursing homes

GREENSBORO — Two Guilford County nursing homes have been added to the list of facilities with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the latest report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

According to the state’s report, there were four positive COVID-19 cases among residents and two involving staff members at Heartland Living and Rehabilitation at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

However, Executive Director Jeffrey Blake said there were only three residents affected by this latest outbreak, one of whom has recovered. One of the two staff members also has gotten better and the other staff member is recovering at home, he said.

Blake said the nursing home is following local and federal guidelines and continues to update families about the situation on its website (www.heartlandlr.com).

“Our hearts go out to them,” he said. “It’s hard for everyone.”

The state’s report also indicated two coronavirus cases involving a staff member and a resident at River Landing at Sandy Ridge. Officials at that facility could not be reached for comment.

Cases also rose at two other nursing facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the state.