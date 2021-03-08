State biologists say bacterial disease is killing certain songbirds across the state, spread likely linked to bird feeders

RALEIGH — Biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission have received a concerning number of reports during the past few weeks of dead goldfinches and pine siskins in yards across the state.

In response, biologists had multiple carcasses tested and the preliminary results point to salmonellosis, the commission said Monday in a news release.

Salmonella infection (salmonellosis) is a common bacterial disease, often fatal in songbirds that frequent bird feeders. Sick birds may appear thin, fluffed up, depressed, have swollen eyelids or may have trouble passing waste. They are often lethargic and easy to approach, the release said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Southeast Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study laboratory that conducted the testing has reported widespread cases of salmonellosis in the Southeastern United States, the release said. Their findings, coupled with the number of calls fielded by the Wildlife Commission and partner agencies, have put biologists on alert.