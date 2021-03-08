State biologists say bacterial disease is killing certain songbirds across the state, spread likely linked to bird feeders

RALEIGH — Biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission have received a concerning number of reports during the past few weeks of dead goldfinches and pine siskins in yards across the state.
In response, biologists had multiple carcasses tested and the preliminary results point to salmonellosis, the commission said Monday in a news release.
Salmonella infection (salmonellosis) is a common bacterial disease, often fatal in songbirds that frequent bird feeders. Sick birds may appear thin, fluffed up, depressed, have swollen eyelids or may have trouble passing waste. They are often lethargic and easy to approach, the release said.
The Southeast Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study laboratory that conducted the testing has reported widespread cases of salmonellosis in the Southeastern United States, the release said. Their findings, coupled with the number of calls fielded by the Wildlife Commission and partner agencies, have put biologists on alert.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending that if you own a bird feeder you should clean it frequently with a dilute bleach solution (no more than 1-part bleach to 9-parts water) and allow the feeder to dry completely before refilling,” Wildlife Biologist Greg Batts of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said in the news release. “If you suspect salmonellosis, the only option is to remove the feeder completely for a period of two to three weeks.”
Batts knows removing feeders isn’t a popular solution, but it’s to protect the birds' health. Even after intensive cleaning, re-contamination commonly occurs where birds are being fed because the disease is shed by feces and some birds are carriers, the news release said. Birds can also contract salmonellosis while feeding together on bird seed scattered on the ground.
Batts also warns that pets that eat dead or dying songbirds may be at risk of getting sick, as well as humans who handle sick or dead birds. “When disposing of bird carcasses, always wear gloves, bury or double bag the animal before disposing it in the trash and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water."