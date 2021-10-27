 Skip to main content
State: COVID-19 case reported at Greensboro nursing facility
State: COVID-19 case reported at Greensboro nursing facility

GREENSBORO — One additional case of COVID-19 has been reported at a local nursing home, according to a report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Blumenthal Nursing & Rehabilitation Center had one additional case among staff, for a total of five, the report issued Tuesday shows.

Three residents have tested positive for the disease, as previously reported in the outbreak at the facility.

Blumenthal did not respond to an emailed request for comment on Wednesday afternoon.

Under state guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate-living setting is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.

Data in the state reports is considered preliminary and may change as more information is available, according to state health officials. The cases reflected in the reports are not necessarily still active.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

