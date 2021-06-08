 Skip to main content
State: COVID-19 cluster at Greensboro child care facility over
GREENSBORO — A COVID-19 cluster at a local child care center has been declared over, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. 

Sunshine House of Greensboro at 5508 W. Friendly Ave. previously had a total of six cases, five children and one staff member, according to a state report released Friday.

The state’s semiweekly report defines COVID-19 clusters in child care or school settings as a minimum of five positive cases within a 14-day period. 

The state considers a cluster over after 28 days if there is no evidence of continued transmission.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

