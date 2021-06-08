State: COVID-19 cluster at Greensboro child care facility over

GREENSBORO — A COVID-19 cluster at a local child care center has been declared over, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Sunshine House of Greensboro at 5508 W. Friendly Ave. previously had a total of six cases, five children and one staff member, according to a state report released Friday.
The state’s semiweekly report defines COVID-19 clusters in child care or school settings as a minimum of five positive cases within a 14-day period.
The state considers a cluster over after 28 days if there is no evidence of continued transmission.
