State: COVID-19 cluster is over at Western Guilford High

GREENSBORO — The COVID-19 cluster reported at Western Guilford High School is over, according to a report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

As defined by the state, clusters are a minimum of five confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with a school or day care. Those cases are detected within a 14-day period with “plausible epidemiological linkage.” That means those tested positive were together in the same area at the same time when exposure to the disease was likely.

The state's report released Tuesday shows the high school had a total of five cases, two among staff and three involving children.

Guilford County Schools' online COVID-19 dashboard indicates the cluster involved the school's junior varsity and varsity football teams.

The other Guilford County schools with ongoing clusters — Revolution Academy Charter School and Greensboro Academy — had no changes in their number of cases since the previous report, which is issued weekly.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

