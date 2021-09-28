 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State: COVID-19 cluster is over at Western Guilford High
0 Comments
top story

State: COVID-19 cluster is over at Western Guilford High

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — The COVID-19 cluster reported at Western Guilford High School is over, according to a report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Download PDF Sept. 28, 2021, clusters report.pdf

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As defined by the state, clusters are a minimum of five confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with a school or day care. Those cases are detected within a 14-day period with “plausible epidemiological linkage.” That means those tested positive were together in the same area at the same time when exposure to the disease was likely.

The state's report released Tuesday shows the high school had a total of five cases, two among staff and three involving children.

Guilford County Schools' online COVID-19 dashboard indicates the cluster involved the school's junior varsity and varsity football teams. 

The other Guilford County schools with ongoing clusters — Revolution Academy Charter School and Greensboro Academy — had no changes in their number of cases since the previous report, which is issued weekly. 

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This ‘Cotton Castle’ in Turkey could have healing powers

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 injured in shooting Friday in Greensboro
Crime

2 injured in shooting Friday in Greensboro

Officers responded at 7 p.m. to the 1500 block of Hudgins Drive for a report of a shooting and found two people with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said in a news release.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News