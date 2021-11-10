State: COVID-19 outbreaks declared over at three Guilford nursing facilities

GREENSBORO — State health officials have declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at three Guilford County nursing facilities, according to a report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The outbreaks involved Camden Health and Rehabilitation in Greensboro (11 cases among staff and two involving residents), Countryside Village in Stokesdale (six cases each among staff and residents) and Brighton Gardens of Greensboro (one case each among staff and residents).

Under state guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate-living setting is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.

The state report issued Tuesday also showed amended data for Carolina Pines at Greensboro. A COVID-19 outbreak at that facility includes four cases among staff members (one less than previously reported), and two cases among residents (one more than previously reported).

Data in the state reports is considered preliminary and may change as more information is available, according to state health officials. The cases reflected in the reports are not necessarily still active.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

