State: COVID-19 outbreaks over at two senior-care facilities in Guilford
State: COVID-19 outbreaks over at two senior-care facilities in Guilford

COVID-19 Coronavirus (copy)
GREENSBORO — State health officials have declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at two senior-care facilities in Guilford County, according to a report released Friday.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, those sites are:

  • Adams Farm Living and Rehabilitation, which had 12 positive cases among staff and nine among residents during its outbreak.
  • Brookdale Lawndale Park, which had three cases among staff and 24 among residents, and three related deaths among residents.

The semi-weekly report from state health officials does not indicate the dates when positive test results were received or when they were reported at the local level.

