State data shows COVID-19 continues to slowly increase across Triad

Data used by state health officials to monitor the spread of COVID-19 shows the highly contagious virus is slowly ramping up its presence across North Carolina.

The state had 27,636 newly reported cases during the week ending May 21 — up from 23,807 the previous week, according to a report released Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In Guilford County, public health officials reported 269 new cases on Friday for a total of 3,393 active cases — and no new deaths.

Guilford County’s COVID-19 community level spread remains “low,” but Alamance and Forsyth counties are now at "medium," according to metrics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Cone Health hospitals on Friday, 41 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 — 23 are unvaccinated and 18 are fully vaccinated. That compares to a high this year of 335 patients with COVID-19 in Cone Health hospitals on Jan. 26 during the surge of the omicron variant.

Statewide, 636 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals the week ending May 21, compared to 524 patients the previous week. The high this year was 4,285 COVID-19 patients admitted the week ending Jan. 29.

The percentage of all emergency room visits statewide for patients with COVID-19 symptoms remains at 4%, according to the DHHS report.

Another metric that health experts are watching closely is the number of COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater, which has been shown to be an early indicator of how quickly the virus may spread without relying on individual test results.

In the state’s latest report, 19 million coronavirus particles were found in wastewater samples last week — up from 13.7 million the week prior.

To put that into context, 100 million COVID-19 particles were found in wastewater samples in late January during the peak of the omicron surge.