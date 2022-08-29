State grant will benefit Jamestown Park

RALEIGH — Jamestown Park is among 39 communities to get grants this year from the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund.

The $215,205 grant, which requires a local dollar-for-dollar match, will go toward rejuvenating the park, according to a news release from the governor's office.

Jamestown Park has an 18-hole golf course, four soccer fields, two baseball fields, shelters, cornhole boards, a sand volleyball court and open green space, according to the city's website.

This year, $17.9 million was allocated from the trust fund, at least triple the annual amount usually seen in the past decade, according to the release.

"The historic increases in funding by the legislature and Governor Cooper will result in more North Carolina families having ready access to outdoor recreation,” D. Reid Wilson, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, said in the release.

For a full list of projects, click here.