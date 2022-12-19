State health officials announce free services to NC residents who test positive for COVID-19

State health officials have announced the availability of free telemedicine consultations and treatment options to North Carolina residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is partnering with StarMed Healthcare to provide the services at no cost to the patient. This treatment can decrease the risk of hospitalization and death up to 90%, officials said.

Here’s how the program works:

Any North Carolina resident who tests positive for COVID-19 with an at-home test or other method can register for a cost-free telemedicine visit at starmed.care/nc/ or call 704-941-6000 between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

If the patient meets the treatment eligibility, StarMed can offer the COVID-19 antiviral pills by sending a prescription to the patient’s desired pharmacy, or mail-order the medication overnight to the patient, or offer the medication in person at its Charlotte clinic. If the patient does not qualify for antiviral treatment, other treatments may be offered as well.

Proof of insurance or a government-issued photo identification is not required to receive service. If you have insurance, StarMed will bill your health plan and the state will pay for any additional balance, according to the state's announcement.

If you do not have insurance, you will not be charged for your appointment. The antiviral pills are available at no cost to the patient.

The telehealth program will last until funding runs out, which is estimated to be about mid-March, StarMed said in a news release.

“More than 1 million people in North Carolina don’t have health insurance, which has made accessing care for COVID-19, as with other diseases, very challenging,” NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley said in the announcement. “This program provides a temporary bridge to care for many in rural and historically marginalized communities, but we still need long term investments to close the coverage gap.”

Telemedicine appointments through StarMed’s registration form are available in English and Spanish and six additional languages.

State health officials strongly encourage everyone to stay prepared by knowing what to do and where to go if you get sick with COVID-19.

Keep at-home tests on hand and take one if you have symptoms or if you have come in close contact with someone with COVID-19, even if you are up to date on your vaccines. Get tested at least five days after you last had close contact. For more information and to find tests, including free at-home tests, visit MySpot.nc.gov/FindTests.

If you test positive, stay away from others and follow the CDC's isolation guidelines. Seek medical care immediately if you have trouble breathing or experience other warning signs. COVID-19 treatments are available and can lower your risk of hospitalization or death. Set up a telemedicine appointment online at starmed.care/nc/ or by calling 704-941-6000.