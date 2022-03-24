State health officials announce new measures to monitor COVID-19 cases

GREENSBORO — State health officials are reporting results from test samples of wastewater from select treatment plants across North Carolina — including here — to detect the virus that causes COVID-19.

This data is among the new metrics being used by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to track and report on levels of COVID-19 across the state. The state plans to update its data each Wednesday on its website (covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard).

"COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don't get tested or have symptoms," according to the agency's website.

Being able to gauge levels of the respiratory disease's community spread without relying on individual test results is one of the benefits of testing wastewater, according to Charles Naney, an epidemiologist with Guilford County Public Health.

"Wastewater testing is proving to be an increasingly reliable alternative that is far more efficient, timely, as well as being naturally protective of personal health information," Naney said.

The state is partnering with UNC System researchers, wastewater utilities and public health departments to collect the data, which is showing a decline in COVID-19 since a surge in January.

In addition to monitoring wastewater, the new weekly state report released each Wednesday will follow these metrics:

• Emergency room visits: The percentage of all emergency department visits in North Carolina for COVID-like symptoms was 2% for the week ending March 19, compared to 2% the previous week.

• Hospital admissions: The number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals across North Carolina each week was 401 for the week ending March 19 compared to 524 the previous week.

• Cases reported by date of specimen collection: The number of new cases reported to the state was 2,842 for the week ending March 19, down from 3,924 the previous week.

• Vaccines and boosters: Fifty percent of adults in the state have gotten at least one booster or additional dose; 76% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine; 38% of ages 5 to 17 have been inoculated with at least one shot.

• COVID-19 variants: This metric measures the percentage of variants reported by laboratories. Of cases sequenced between Feb. 20 and March 5, the Omicron BA.1 variant was identified in 97% of them, and the Omicron BA.2 variant was identified in 3% of them.

• Community levels by county: Guilford County is considered to have a "low risk" level, based on new cases and the impact on hospitals.