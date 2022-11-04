State health officials report first pediatric death from flu this fall

State health officials are reporting the first pediatric death from flu for the 2022-2023 flu season.

A child in the eastern part of North Carolina recently died from complications associated with influenza infection, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced in a news release. Officials are not releasing the child's age or county of residence.

This is the first pediatric flu death reported since February 2020.

North Carolina has seen a rapid early rise in flu cases in recent weeks after two years of relatively low flu activity since the COVID-19 pandemic began, officials said. Locally, physicians have expressed concern about the high percentage of tests coming back positive for flu in children younger than 18.

"We ended last week (Oct. 24 - Oct. 30) with a pediatric positivity rate of 36.7%" or 504 cases from 1,374 tests for children younger than 18 across all Cone Health locations, spokesman Doug Allred said Friday.

"For this current partial week (Monday - Thursday), we are at a pediatric positivity rate of 44%" or 451 positive cases from 1025 tests, he said.

Five adult flu-associated deaths have already been reported in North Carolina during this flu season, according to the DHHS news release.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a flu vaccination every year for everyone 6 months and older. In addition to being the best way to prevent infection with the flu, vaccination can also make illness milder for those who do get the flu.

Early treatment with an antiviral drug can also help prevent flu infections from becoming more serious. Antiviral treatment works best if started soon after symptoms begin, state health officials said.

Other precautions residents can take to protect against the spread of flu and other viruses include:

Staying home when you are sick until you have been fever-free for at least 24 hours

Washing your hands frequently, preferably with soap and water

Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then discarding the tissue promptly

For more information on flu and to find out where you can get a flu vaccination in your community, visit flu.ncdhhs.gov.