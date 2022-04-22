State health officials report increase in COVID-19 cases and virus particles in wastewater

GREENSBORO — State health officials are continuing to report an increase in new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, but haven't seen a significant spike in hospitalizations.

There were 7,279 new cases reported for the week ending April 16, compared to 4,741 the previous week, in data released Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Despite the uptick in new cases, the state reported that 278 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals across North Carolina during the week ending April 16 — up slightly from 242 patients the previous week.

That's in comparison to a high this year of 4,285 COVID-19 patients admitted the week ending Jan. 29.

Cone Health also has reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped steadily in recent months.

Twenty-five COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday in Cone Health hospitals, compared to 40 on March 22; 129 on Feb. 22; and 303 on Jan. 22, according to Cone Health spokesman Doug Allred.

This week’s DHHS report showed the percentage of emergency room visits for COVID-19 symptoms stayed at 2% for the week ending April 16, the same as the previous week.

In Guilford County, public health officials reported 155 new cases Friday, and no new deaths. Countywide, there are 1,451 active cases, officials said.

Another metric that health experts are watching closely is the number of COVID-19 virus particles in wastewater. It is serving as an early indicator of how quickly the virus may spread without relying on individual test results.

“It turns out that the (COVID-19) numbers you find in sewage reflect probably closer now than absolute case numbers,” said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

In the state's latest report, 5.1 million COVID-19 virus particles were found in wastewater samples last week, up from 2.1 million for the week that ended April 9.

To put that into context, 100 million COVID-19 particles were found in wastewater samples in late January during the peak of the omicron surge.

“You can watch the sewage numbers in a particular community to determine whether your COVID (spread) is going up or down,” Ohl said. “It also tends to show up earlier than with the absolute case numbers and hospitalizations, which tend to lag behind two to three weeks.”

Ohl said the latest local wastewater samples provide evidence that COVID-19 has plateaued in the Triad, while those numbers are rising both in Charlotte and the Triangle.

“We are getting closer to where we were in October, and our hospitalizations haven’t really gone up a lot in recent weeks,” Ohl said.

Ohl said that for Baptist facilities, all but one of their COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

Ohl said the Triad and North Carolina are benefiting, as expected, from warmer spring weather and people getting outside more during daylight hours.

DHHS reports the BA.2 variant made up 78% of North Carolina cases for the period of March 27 to April 9.

Ohl said it’s become clear that there are at least two subvariants mutating from BA.2 that could eventually affect the Triad.

However, Ohl said that because there hasn’t been an immediate surge with BA.2 he doesn’t believe the community spread will be anything close to delta or omicron.

At least 52% of North Carolina residents have had at least one booster shot or additional dose of vaccine, the DHHS report showed. At least 76% of adults in North Carolina have had at least one dose of vaccine, and 38% of children ages 5 through 17 have had at least one dose.

Guilford County’s COVID-19 community level spread remains “low,” according to metrics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also on Friday, the CDC announced that, for the second year, COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death after heart disease and cancer.

Contact Annette Ayres at 336-373-7019.

