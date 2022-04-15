State health officials report increase in new COVID-19 cases

GREENSBORO — Newly reported COVID-19 cases are on the rise across North Carolina, including some colleges and universities in the Triad.

State health officials announced 4,741 new cases for the week ending April 9, compared to 3,074 cases the previous week, in data released Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Some local universities are also seeing an uptick in cases.

On Wednesday, Wake Forest announced a temporary indoor mask requirement for the School of Law that became effective Thursday in response to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the school. The university said online that its decision to reinstate masking in response to data particular to a location on campus marks a new phase in its pandemic response.

“As I have said many times this year, we know how to do this,” President Susan R. Wente said in a statement posted on the university’s website. “Masking is one of the tools in our toolkit in responding to what we see in our case data. We can use it or other mitigation strategies, as warranted by our public health conditions.”

Among student cases at Wake Forest, 12 have tested positive this week compared to nine students testing positive the week of March 28.

N.C. A&T had 36 students test positive on Tuesday compared to only two testing positive April 7, according to A&T’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Dr. Richard Doolittle, medical director of A&T’s student health center, said positive cases on campus had increased slowly since April 1 — until this week.

“There has been a 4-fold increase in positive cases, almost all with symptoms,” Doolittle said in an email, noting those with positive results represent less than 1% of the university’s students, faculty and staff.

He said the increase in positive cases may mirror trends seen in more than half the nation “as the Omicron BA.2 variant is spreading rapidly, though without an increase in hospitalization rates thus far.”

A&T students who test positive are isolating in the university’s isolation facility on campus or are going home, he said.

“The symptoms are flu-like and mild in most cases and include both respiratory and gastrointestinal complaints,” Doolittle said. “The need for more than over-the-counter medication has been rare.”

A&T requires a negative rapid antigen test after the fifth day of illness to end isolation before the customary 10th day. “During the last surge of cases in January 2022, we found 22% of our students to still be positive on the fifth day and further isolation was needed,” Doolittle said.

A&T is also conducting wastewater testing for surveillance and has started extra testing in dorms that are identified as having an increase in positivity, Doolittle said. If cases continue to increase, he said the school will look at how to reduce airborne transmission.

UNCG reported on its website that 24 students tested positive this week, compared to 12 students testing positive the week of March 28.

UNC-Chapel Hill said in a message on its website that it “ended its practice of updating campus testing data on April 4, 2022, in alignment with lower rates of campus testing and increased reliance on the dashboards presented on this site.” The website provided links to five other dashboards, none of which was campus-specific.

In addition to new cases, state health officials also reported a rise in virus particles in wastewater — including from Greensboro. The data is among the new metrics being used by DHHS to track and report on levels of COVID-19 across the state. The particles can indicate how quickly the virus is spreading even when people don’t get tested.

Statewide, some metrics declined or remained steady.

This week’s DHHS report showed the percentage of emergency room visits for COVID-19 symptoms stayed at 2% for the week ending April 9, the same as the previous week.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina decreased from 274 for the week ending April 2 to 242 for the week ending April 9, according to the latest state data.

In Guilford County, public health officials said 27 COVID-19 patients were being treated in local hospitals Thursday compared to seven on April 5.

At least 52% of North Carolina residents have had at least one booster shot or additional dose of vaccine, the DHHS report showed. At least 76% of adults in North Carolina have had at least one dose of vaccine, and 38% of children ages 5 through 17 have had at least one dose.

Guilford County’s COVID-19 community level spread remains “low,” according to metrics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.