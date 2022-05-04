State health officials report increases in 4 key COVID-19 metrics, including hospital admissions and ER visits

State health officials are seeing increases in four key metrics they use to determine how COVID-19 is spreading and affecting health systems.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals across the state increased to 373 for the week ending April 30, compared to 256 the previous week, according to data released Wednesday by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Newly reported cases also increased with 12,509 confirmed in North Carolina during the week ending April 30, up from 9,800 the previous week.

In Guilford County, public health officials reported 271 new cases Wednesday, and no new deaths. Countywide, there are 2,169 active cases and a single day positivity rate of 15.4%, according to the latest information posted on the health department's website.

Locally, 32 COVID-19 patients were being treated Wednesday in Cone Health hospitals. Of those patients, 26 are unvaccinated and six are fully vaccinated, according to information provided online by the Greensboro-based health system. These numbers do not include any COVID-19 patients in emergency rooms who have not been admitted to a hospital.

The percentage of all emergency room visits statewide for COVID-19 symptoms increased a percentage point for the first time since the week ending March 5, 2022, data showed. It was 3% for the week ending April 30, compared to 2% the previous week, according to the DHHS report.

Another metric that health experts are watching closely is the number of COVID-19 virus particles in wastewater. It is serving as an early indicator of how quickly the virus may spread without relying on individual test results.

In the state’s latest report, 12.2 million COVID-19 virus particles were found in wastewater samples last week, up from 11.3 million for the previous week.

To put that into context, 100 million COVID-19 particles were found in wastewater samples in late January during the peak of the omicron surge.

DHHS reports the BA.2 variant made up more than 81% of North Carolina cases for the period of April 3 to April 16 based on data from labs that conduct variant testing.

At least 53% of North Carolina’s vaccinated population have had at least one booster shot or additional dose of vaccine, the DHHS report showed. At least 76% of adults in North Carolina have had at least one dose of vaccine, and 38% of children ages 5 through 17 have had at least one dose.

Guilford County’s COVID-19 community level spread remains “low,” according to metrics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.