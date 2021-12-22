State health officials report two COVID-19 deaths at Guilford County nursing homes

GREENSBORO — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a toll on Guilford County nursing facilities, with two resident deaths associated with the disease included in the latest report from state health officials.

Increases in cases at some facilities were noted in the report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, and a couple of previous outbreaks were declared over.

The deaths were reported at Adams Farm Living & Rehabilitation in Jamestown and Ashton Health and Rehabilitation in McLeansville.

At Adams Farm, the state reported 11 new cases among residents (21 total) and one new infection involving a staff member (eight total).

The numbers in the state's report usually lag behind real-time cases and the nursing home's executive director, Sherry Ingram Bass, said Wednesday that there are currently no cases of COVID-19 at the facility.

"We haven't had any positive cases since Nov. 19," she said. "All of the residents who wanted booster shots have gotten them, as well as the employees."

At Ashton Health, Tuesday's state report showed three new cases among residents (six total) and nine new cases involving staff (13 total).