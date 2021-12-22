 Skip to main content
State health officials report two COVID-19 deaths at Guilford County nursing homes
State health officials report two COVID-19 deaths at Guilford County nursing homes

GREENSBORO — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a toll on Guilford County nursing facilities, with two resident deaths associated with the disease included in the latest report from state health officials.

Increases in cases at some facilities were noted in the report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, and a couple of previous outbreaks were declared over.

The deaths were reported at Adams Farm Living & Rehabilitation in Jamestown and Ashton Health and Rehabilitation in McLeansville.

At Adams Farm, the state reported 11 new cases among residents (21 total) and one new infection involving a staff member (eight total).

The numbers in the state's report usually lag behind real-time cases and the nursing home's executive director, Sherry Ingram Bass, said Wednesday that there are currently no cases of COVID-19 at the facility.

"We haven't had any positive cases since Nov. 19," she said. "All of the residents who wanted booster shots have gotten them, as well as the employees."

At Ashton Health, Tuesday's state report showed three new cases among residents (six total) and nine new cases involving staff (13 total).

Officials with the nursing home's parent company in Buncombe County, SanStone Health & Rehabilitation, did not respond to an email from the News & Record seeking comment on the state's report.

The state's report noted a COVID-19 outbreak that began July 28 at Greensboro's Blumenthal Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, which involved four staff members and three residents, has ended. However, a new outbreak that began Nov. 30 and involves four residents was reported to the state on Dec. 16.

Blumenthal's administrator did not respond to an email seeking comment on the report.

A previous outbreak at Well-Spring Retirement Community in Greensboro — involving five residents and two staff members — was declared over by state health officials.

Under state guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate-living setting is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.

Data in the state reports is considered preliminary and may change as more information is available, according to state health officials.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

