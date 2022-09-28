 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State, local officials urge Triad residents to prepare for Hurricane Ian this weekend

GREENSBORO — Local officials are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian’s path while encouraging Triad residents to do the same.

North Carolina is preparing for heavy rainfall and possible flooding on Friday and Saturday from the storm’s remnants, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. After tearing through western Cuba and leaving one million people without electricity, Ian is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane along Florida’s Gulf Coast by today.

By late Tuesday, however, it wasn’t yet clear where Ian would crash ashore.

Steven Grose, the director of Guilford County Emergency Management, said his team is monitoring the weather event and staying in communication with N.C. Emergency Management and state partners in the event that others may need support after the storm.

“We always like for members of our community to think about their unique needs and challenges when preparing for an event like Hurricane Ian. They include everything from mobility issues in the event of an evacuation or special food and medications for all members of the family, including children and pets,” Grose said.

The State Emergency Response Team will activate Thursday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh and plans to move to 24-hour operations on Friday morning.

“While we don’t yet know exactly how this storm will impact our state, it’s clear that this will be a significant rain event for much of North Carolina and now is the time for people to get prepared,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news release. “We are tracking the storm closely and strongly encourage everyone across the state to have an emergency kit and emergency plan in place.”

Rain chances will increase Thursday night across southeastern North Carolina, with the most widespread precipitation expected on Friday and Saturday. Depending on the storm’s track and rainfall totals, there could be localized flash flooding, river flooding and potential landslides in the mountains.

Gusty winds, isolated tornadoes, minor coastal flooding and hazardous marine conditions will also be possible late this week and weekend as Ian moves through the region. Downed trees and power outages will be possible due to gusty winds and saturated soils, state officials said.

“We are coordinating with our partners in government and the nonprofit and private sectors to make sure we are ready to support local communities through whatever Ian brings,” State Emergency Management Director Will Ray said in a news release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Annette Ayres at 336-373-7019.

