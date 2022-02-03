State: More than 20 coronavirus outbreaks at Guilford County nursing facilities

GREENSBORO — The number of COVID-19 outbreaks has dramatically soared at Guilford County nursing facilities, according to public health officials.
More than 20 new coronavirus outbreaks are included in the weekly report released Tuesday from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. In at least half of these outbreaks, the positive cases involved more staff members than residents.
That’s more than double the new outbreaks reported in Guilford County between Oct. 5 and Jan. 25. And nationally, COVID-19 infections among nursing home staff and residents surpassed the numbers from last winter’s surge, according to a report from Kaiser Health News, when initial doses of the vaccine were becoming available.
The increase isn’t unexpected. Local health officials warned in December that the particularly infectious omicron variant would spread rapidly through the community.
Adam Sholar, president and CEO of the North Carolina Health Care Facilities Association, a nonprofit trade group of skilled nursing care centers in the state, said in a statement that COVID-19 infections have had a “major impact” on staffing at some facilities.
“Like everyone, we saw a surge of positive cases following an increase in family gatherings over the holidays,” Sholar said. “Fortunately, we are seeing case counts begin to decline. Most nursing home residents who contract the virus are experiencing relatively mild symptoms.”
A COVID-19 outbreak is defined by the state as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. The numbers in the state’s report usually lag behind real-time cases and are considered preliminary and may change as more information is obtained.
According to the state report, the number of new outbreaks at nursing homes include:
Accordius Health at Greensboro: 11 staff members and 12 residents. A spokeswoman said the facility currently has two active cases of COVID-19 among residents and two involving staff members. A previous outbreak involving three staff members and eight residents — including the deaths of two residents — also was declared over in Tuesday’s report. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.
Ashton Health and Rehabilitation: 15 staff members and five residents. NCDHHS officials said Wednesday that a previous outbreak involving 13 staff members and six residents, including the death of one resident, was declared over.
Camden Health and Rehabilitation: 15 staff members, 11 residents.
Carolina Pines at Greensboro: eight staff members, 14 residents.
Countryside Village: 12 staff members, eight residents.
Greenhaven Health and Rehabilitation Center: 20 staff members, 13 residents.
Maple Grove Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: one staff member, four residents.
River Landing at Sandy Ridge: 25 staff members. State health officials said Wednesday that a previous outbreak involving three staff members and four residents, including the death of one resident, was declared over.
The Shannon Gray Rehabilitation and Recovery Center: 27 staff members, two residents.
WhiteStone: five staff members and four residents. “As we have seen in the past, there is a lag in when these numbers are reported to the NCDHHS and when they are made public,” Executive Director Mark Lewis said in an email. “Currently at WhiteStone, we have three active COVID cases and they are all employees. We remain committed to the safety procedures we have in place at WhiteStone including screening everyone prior to entry to the community, requiring staff and residents to continue to wear masks and social distance in public settings and limiting the size of our group activities.”
At residential-care facilities, new outbreaks were reported at:
Brighton Gardens of Greensboro: 12 staff members, one resident.
Brookdale High Point North Assisted Living: three staff members and three residents. A previous outbreak involving one staff member and one resident was declared over in Tuesday’s report.
Brookdale Lawndale Park: eight staff members, two residents. A spokesperson for Brookdale Senior Living, which owns the High Point North and Lawndale Park facilities, said the state’s information is “a little dated” and that there are no active COVID-19 cases at either community. “We continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our residents and associates as we persevere through the COVID-19 pandemic,” spokesman Taylor Ellis said.
Guilford House: one staff member, three residents. In an email, Guilford House said the residents tested positive between Jan. 12 and 26, and a staff member tested positive Jan. 20. All were asymptomatic and the staff member has since returned to work.
“The community continues all prevention efforts including weekly testing, screening, sanitizing and masking,” said Executive Director Barbara Woodard, noting that all staff and residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19. “Our top priority will always be the health and wellness of our residents and staff.”
Harmony House: five staff members, five residents. Harmony House officials said that the facility’s last positive case was about three weeks ago. “Given what we have all experienced over the past two years and given that we have no cases currently, I think that speaks well of our efforts,” spokesman Mark Hubbard said.
Richland Place: nine staff members, 22 residents.
The Arboretum at Heritage Greens: six staff members, eight residents.
Verra Springs at Heritage Greens: four staff members, five residents.
Wellington Oaks: four staff members and two residents. A spokeswoman for the facility said the residents tested positive on Jan. 7 while three staff members tested positive the week of Jan. 10 and one staffer tested positive on Jan. 20. All were back or released to return to work this week. “The community continues mitigation efforts including weekly testing, screening, sanitizing and masking,” spokeswoman Cigi Sparks said.
Westchester Harbor: The state report had two sets of figures for this facility, which NCDHHS said was erroneous. The agency was verifying the numbers and said it would update its report.
Tuesday’s state report also noted that a previous outbreak at Friends Homes at Guilford involving two staff members has been declared over.
At some facilities, cases in previously reported outbreaks increased. Those include:
Clapp’s Nursing Center: 13 additional cases among staff, for a total of 15, and one case involving a resident.