State: New COVID-19 cluster reported at Greensboro child care center

GREENSBORO — A new COVID-19 cluster at a Guilford County day care has been reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Sunshine House #32 at 5508 W. Friendly Ave. has five COVID-19 cases among children and two among staff members, according to a report released Tuesday afternoon.

Efforts to reach officials at the facility late Tuesday afternoon were unsuccessful.

A cluster that involved four cases each among staff and children at Greater Vision Academy is now over, according to the state report. Officials at the Gibsonville school had disputed the number of coronavirus cases there.

The state’s semiweekly report defines “COVID-19 clusters” in child care or school settings as a minimum of five positive cases within a 14-day period. A cluster is considered over after 28 days if there is no evidence of continued transmission.

The report does not provide dates of positive cases or whether any of the cases are still active.

State officials have stressed such reports, which are released late Tuesday and Friday afternoons, are preliminary and subject to change as more information is gathered.