State: New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Greensboro nursing home

GREENSBORO — State health officials are reporting a new COVID-19 outbreak at a city nursing home, while an outbreak at another facility was declared over.
The new outbreak was reported at Guilford Health Care Center and involved six cases among staff and one resident, according to a report released Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
However, according to the facility's website, there was actually 17 cases among patients and 15 connected to staff members as of Tuesday. The numbers in the state’s report usually lag behind real-time cases.
The home's administrator did not return a phone call Wednesday seeking comment about the outbreak.
Health officials also said a previous COVID-19 outbreak at The Shannon Gray Rehabilitation and Recovery Center is over. The outbreak at the facility at 2005 Shannon Gray Court in Jamestown involved two cases among staff.
Under state guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate-living setting is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.
Data in the state reports is considered preliminary and may change as more information is available, according to state health officials.
