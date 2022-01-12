 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State: New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Greensboro nursing home
0 Comments
top story

State: New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Greensboro nursing home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — State health officials are reporting a new COVID-19 outbreak at a city nursing home, while an outbreak at another facility was declared over.

Download PDF Jan. 11, 2022 COVID-19 outbreaks report.pdf

The new outbreak was reported at Guilford Health Care Center and involved six cases among staff and one resident, according to a report released Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. 

However, according to the facility's website, there was actually 17 cases among patients and 15 connected to staff members as of Tuesday. The numbers in the state’s report usually lag behind real-time cases.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The home's administrator did not return a phone call Wednesday seeking comment about the outbreak.

Health officials also said a previous COVID-19 outbreak at The Shannon Gray Rehabilitation and Recovery Center is over. The outbreak at the facility at 2005 Shannon Gray Court in Jamestown involved two cases among staff.

Under state guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate-living setting is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.

Data in the state reports is considered preliminary and may change as more information is available, according to state health officials.

Kenwyn Caranna's favorite stories from 2021

These are some of the most fun, fascinating and touching stories that I covered this year.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Andrew must face sexual abuse lawsuit, judge rules

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert